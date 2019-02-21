St. Mark’s Lutheran offering ‘Ashes to Go’

VW independent/submitted information

St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, corner of Washington and Sycamore streets, invites area residents to participate in its “Ashes to Go” program on Ash Wednesday, March 6, from 7-9 a.m.

As part of the program, an easy drive-through or walk-up prayer station will be placed in the church parking lot. Those wanting to participate will be met by Pastor Will Haggis, who will pray with them and offer to mark their foreheads with palm ashes in the sign of the cross.

All are welcome to participate in this community outreach event that begins the season of Lent. If inclement weather prohibits this outdoor event, all are welcome to attend Ash Wednesday church services at noon and 7:30 p.m. at St. Mark’s.

For more information, access the church website at www.stmarkslutheranvw.com.