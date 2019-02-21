SNAP households to receive early payment

VW independent/submitted information

Because of the partial federal government shutdown that concluded January 25, Ohio SNAP households will be issued 50 percent of their March benefits on Friday, February 22. The remainder of March benefits will be issued on the regular assigned March issuance date.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service instructed states to make February SNAP benefits available to recipients by January 20, since it was unknown during the shutdown whether funds would be available in February. In Ohio, February SNAP benefits were issued January 16.

Because of the early February issuance, Ohio plans to provide half of families’ March benefit amounts this month and the rest in March. Ohio expects to return to the standard cycle of benefits issuance in April, barring another shutdown.

ODJFS administers SNAP in partnership with the county JFS offices. Households may qualify for benefits if their income is at or below 130 percent of the federal poverty guidelines. In Ohio, recipients use an electronic benefit transfer card, known as the Ohio Direction Card, to buy unprepared food and food products. Recipients with questions should contact the Van Wert County Deaprtment of Job and Family Services office at 419.238.5430.