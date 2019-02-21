Faulkner 5th Citizens National president

VW independent/submitted information

BLUFFTON — On Tuesday, the Board of Directors of Citizens National Bank officially named Eric Faulkner as the president of the bank.

Former President Mike Romey will remain with the bank in the role of chairman of the board and CEO. Romey held the role of president/CEO from 1986 until now. Faulkner is only the fifth person to hold the position of president since the bank opened nearly 100 years ago.

Eric Faulkner

Faulkner began his banking career at CNB in 2009 in Columbus, heading up the loan participation program. He’s been involved with the Ohio Bankers League (OBL), serving as chairman for the Next Generation Advisory Board, and is currently a member of the Community Bankers Association of Ohio’s (CBAO) Legislative and Regulatory Committee. He’s actively represented the bank through participation in the OBL and CBAO lobbying efforts at both the state and national levels.

In August 2018 he completed the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, having been voted president of his class, and also received a Certificate of Executive Leadership.

“The transition of the responsibility for the leadership of the bank has happened gradually over the past year,” Romey said. “I’m confident as I hand the reins over to Eric that the day to day operations of the bank will continue to run smoothly and I look forward to seeing the advancements the bank makes under his leadership.”

Faulkner received his Bachelor of Science degree in marketing, as well as his Master of Business Administration, from Wheeling Jesuit University in Wheeling, West Virginia. He is married, and he and his wife have two children.

With offices in Bluffton, Celina, Defiance, Elida, Findlay, Lima, Springfield, Van Wert, and Toledo, Citizens National Bank has assets totaling more than $840 million and has been serving the communities of west central Ohio since 1920.