CERT, Salvation Army aiding fire victims

VW independent/submitted information

HAVILAND — Victims of a house fire that occurred late Thursday morning in Haviland were left homeless by the blaze.

At 11:45 a.m. Thursday, the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) was dispatched to Haviland for a house fire that left the house a total loss and two adults and four children homeless. The family pet also died in the fire.

Responding to the fire were Scott, Grover Hill, Payne, and Paulding fire departments. The State Fire Marshal’s office was also called to investigate the cause of the fire, which has not yet been determined.

A house fire in Haviland on Thursday morning left a family of five homeless. CERT photo

CERT and the Salvation Army are teaming up to assist the family with needed clothing items.

Items needed include the following:

Adult male — pants size 32×32, shirt XL, shoe size 11, coat large.

Adult female — Pant size 16, shirt XL, shoes size 10, coat XL

Young adult male — Pant size 30×32, shirt large, shoe size 10, coat XL

Female child — Pant size 13/14, shirt size large, shoe size 10, coat large

Male child — Sweat pant size medium, shirt size medium, shoe size 7, coat large

Male child — Pant size 9/10, shirt size medium, shoe size 7, coat medium.

Clothing and other household donations may be dropped off at the Salvation Army Thrift Store, 1116 S. Washington St. in Van Wert. Use the name “Martz” to ensure the donation goes to the family.

Monetary donations may be dropped off or sent to the Van Wert County Foundation/CERT fund, 138 E. Main St. in downtown Van Wert.

For more information, call the Van Wert County Emergency Management Office at 419.238.1300.

CERT is a United Way agency.