Salvation Army ends United Way campaign

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Salvation Army recently gave back to The United Way of Van Wert County.

The Salvation Army is a very active United Way agency, giving back to the community by providing a food bank that is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, the organization’s phone number is 419.910.9332. The Salvation Army also recently provided a warming station during the recent cold snap.

Along with the Red Kettle campaign at Christmas and several other community projects throughout the year, The Salvation Army is a very busy agency.