Reagan Priest leads Van Wert over Elida

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

MILLER CITY — Reagan Priest scored 19 points helped Van Wert defeat Elida 51-46 in the Division II sectional semifinals at Miller City High School on Wednesday.

“Our girls played with purpose tonight,” Van Wert head coach Rob Adams said. “It was a total team effort and Reagan Priest was dynamite for us and looked like vintage Reagan Priest.”

Reagan Priest scored 19 points during Wednesday’s sectional win over Elida. Jerry Mason/file photo

The 5-7 guard scored nine of Van Wert’s 11 points in the first quarter with four baskets and a free throw, but the Lady Cougars trailed 14-11 at the end of the period.

Abby Jackson scored eight of her 10 points in the second quarter and Van Wert led 22-20 at halftime. Priest scored six more in the third period, Jerica Huebner added three and Allison Schaufelberger and Jackson each chipped in with two, and Van Wert maintained a two point lead, 35-33 at the end of the quarter.

Alexis Metz drained a pair of much needed treys in the fourth quarter and Priest hit two more buckets.

When the dust settled, Van Wert hit 21 of 60 shots, finished 5 of 12 from the foul line and pulled down 25 rebounds. Elida (8-15) was 14 of 44 from the floor, 13 of 17 from the free throw line and had 23 rebounds. Hayleigh Bacome led the Lady Bulldogs with 11 points.

“We pride ourselves on defensive effort and tonight we had it,” Adams said. “I’m very proud of these girls – survive and advance.”

Van Wert (6-16) will play No. 1 seed Napoleon (15-5) for the upper bracket sectional championship at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday at Miller City.

Scoring summary

Van Wert 11 11 13 16 – 51

Elida 14 6 13 13 – 46

Van Wert: Sierra Shaffer 1-0-2; Alexis Metz 2-0-6; Reagan Priest 9-1-19; Carly Smith 1-0-2; Jerica Huebner 2-4-8; Allison Schaufelberger 2-0-8; Abby Jackson 5-0-10

Elida: Amira Freeman 3-2-9; Hayleigh Bacome 3-4-11; Erika Suever 1-0-2; Hailey Little 1-3-5; Cienna Kuhn 2-2-7; Constanela Slaise 2-0-4; Amiah Jones 3-0-6; Alissa Cuffy 0-2-2