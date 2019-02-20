Hoops preview: Cougars, Lancers, Knights

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

The 2018-2019 boys’ basketball regular season will come to an end this weekend, with most area teams concluding the season on Friday. Teams will then set their sites on next week’s tournament games.

Van Wert at Defiance, vs. Bath (Tuesday)

At least on paper, Van Wert and Defiance are very evenly matched.

The Cougars (12-9, 5-3 WBL) clinched a winning season with Tuesday night’s 70-50 victory over Lima Central Catholic. Nate Place finished with 19 points, Owen Treece had 12, Drew Bagley scored 12 and LeTrey Williams finished with 11.

Through 21 games, Van Wert is averaging 53.8 points per game while allowing 52.3 points per outing and the Cougars have won seven of their last nine games.

After a 10-2 start, the Bulldogs (12-8, 5-3 WBL) have lost six of their last eight games. Like the Cougars, Defiance is averaging 53.8 points per game, while giving up 52.7 points per contest.

Van Wert won last year’s game 52-45.

The Cougars will play Bath in the Division II sectional semifinals at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at Findlay High School, with the winner advancing to play Wauseon on Friday, March 1.

Van Wert at Defiance and the sectional game against Bath will be broadcast live on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.

Lincolnview at Perry, vs. Parkway (Tuesday)

Lincolnview will try to clinch a winning regular season at Perry on Friday.

The Lancers (10-10, 5-3 NWC) have lost five of their last six games, including a narrow 41-37 loss to Arlington on Saturday.

During the course of the season, three wins have come by a combined total of seven points, while four losses have come by a combined 10 points.

Lincolnview is averaging 54.1 points per game and allowing 51.7 points per game.

Perry (16-3) won the Northwest Central Conference, and the Commodores have won 10 straight. Perry is averaging 58.2 points per game and is giving up 42.8 points per game.

Lincolnview won last year’s game 84-70.

The Lancers will play Parkway in the Division IV sectional semifinals at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at Paulding High School, with the winner advancing to play No. 2 seed Kalida for the sectional championship on Friday, March 1.

The Panthers won the regular season matchup 80-63.

Crestview vs. Columbus Grove, vs. Temple Christian/Fort Jennings

It’s come down to the regular season finale.

The No. 2 ranked Knights (20-1, 6-1 NWC) will host Columbus Grove (16-4, 7-0 NWC). A victory would give Crestview a share of the conference title, the second championship in two seasons and the 18th in school history.

Crestview averages 59.2 points per game and gives up 39.3 points per contest, while Columbus Grove will come in averaging 55.1 points per game, while allowing 43.7 points per game.

Three of Columbus Grove’s four losses have come by a combined nine points. The other loss was by seven points to Kalida.

The Knights won last year’s game 73-47.

As the No. 1 seed at the Division IV Elida district, Crestview chose to take a bye and will play Tuesday’s winner between Temple Christian and Fort Jennings for the sectional championship on Friday, March 1, at Van Wert High School.