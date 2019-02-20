Gregorys, Cunningham, Brant All-NWC

VW independent sports/submitted information

Crestview junior guard Lexi Gregory was named to the Northwest Conference First Team in voting by girls’ basketball coaches, while teammates Bailey Gregory and Olivia Cunningham were named Second Team All NWC.

In addition, Lincolnview senior Lakin Brant was named Honorable Mention All NWC.

Bluffton senior guard Alivia Koenig was selected as the 2018-19 NWC Player of the Year, edging out teammate Averey Rumer, Lexi Gregory, and Rylee Sybert (Columbus Grove) in a close vote.

Koenig averaged 13 points and 3 assists per game in leading the Pirates to a 17-5 regular season record. Entering tournament play, Koening had amassed a career total of 1303 points and was a second-team all-NW Ohio selection as a junior.

Joining Koenig, Rumer, Sybert and Gregory on the NWC First Team were sophomore Emma Leis freshman Makenzie King, both of Columbus Grove. Koenig was named a first team selection all four years of her career while Rumer and Gregory were repeat selections.

Eric Garmatter, who led Bluffton (7-1) to a co-championship with Columbus Grove for the NWC girls basketball title was selected as the NWC Coach of the Year.

The team breakdowns are as follows:

First Team: Alivia Koenig (Bluffton); Averey Rumer (Bluffton); Rylee Sybert (Columbus Grove); Lexi Gregory (Crestview); Emma Leis (Spencerville); Makenzie King (Columbus Grove).

Second Team: Bailey Gregory (Crestview); Olivia Cunningham (Crestview); Nelaya Burden (Spencerville); Aly Linderman (Delphos Jefferson); Tori Newland (Allen East).

Honorable Mention: Lakin Brant (Lincolnview); Bri Townley (Paulding); Chelsie Geisige (Paulding), Kate Newland (Allen East); Alex Carter (Spencerville); Katie Prater (Bluffton); Abigail Gladwell (Columbus Grove); Ally Richardson (Allen East); Lauren Griblez (Allen East); Libby Schaadt (Bluffton).