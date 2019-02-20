Lady Knights win sectional opener 60-22

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

PAULDING — Crestview shot 60 percent from beyond the three point arc during Tuesday night’s 60-22 Division IV sectional semifinal victory over Continental at Paulding High School.

The Lady Knights were 12 of 20 from long distance, including a 6 of 7 performance by Bailey Gregory, who finished with a game high 18 points. Olivia Cunningham was 3 for 4 outside the arc, Lexi Gregory hit a pair and Haley Speith accounted for Crestview’s other triple.

Bailey Gregory winds up for one of her six treys against Continental. Gregory went on to finish with a game high 18 points. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

“We shot the ball really well tonight and that’s something we’ve been working really hard at during practice,” head coach Mark Gregory said. “I feel like as the season’s progressed we’ve shot the ball well and have been very confident. I’m really proud of our girls.”

Overall, Crestview was 23 of 42 (54 percent) from the floor, while holding the Lady Pirates to 8 of 37, or 21 percent.

Already leading 4-0, Bailey Gregory hit three consecutive triples early in the first quarter to give the Lady Knights a 13-0 lead. Cunningham would later close the scoring with a trey that gave Crestview a 16-7 lead at the end of the period.

A pair of baskets by Bailey Gregory and one by Lexi Gregory would increase Crestview’s lead to 22-7 in the second period and when the quarter ended, the Lady Knights had a 28-14 lead.

“I thought we did a great job of limiting Continental’s penetration, which they’re very good at, and we also limited their second chance opportunities,” Gregory said. “Again, that’s something we’ve gotten better at during the second part of the season.”

“It’s something (rebounding) we’ve spent a lot of time on in practice and our girls have finally figured out that we’re not going to grow any taller, and it’s really more about heart and effort with rebounding.”

Crestview held a commanding 30-13 rebounding advantage, with Lexi Gregory accounting for 10 of those to go along with 16 points.

Speith scored all seven of her points in the third quarter as the Lady Knights outscored Continental 17-6 and led 45-20 entering the final period.

“We played 11 girls tonight and every single one of them came in and checked out, were physical and their communication was fantastic,” Gregory said.

Bailey Gregory hit two more treys in the fourth quarter and Olivia Cunningham hit one to start the continuous clock rule halfway through the period.

The Lady Pirates were led in scoring by Kerri Prowant and Madi Sharp, who finished with seven apiece.

Continental’s season came to an end at 4-18, while Crestview improved to 15-6 and set up a rematch with Wayne Trace in Saturday’s 8 p.m. sectional championship game at Paulding High School. The two teams met on February 11, and Wayne Trace claimed a 51-46 victory.

“They’re a well coached team, they have a lot of great players and we’re looking forward to the opportunity to play them again,” Gregory said.

Saturday’s Crestview-Wayne Trace game will air live on WKSD 99.7FM.

Scoring summary

Crestview 16 12 17 15 – 60

Continental 7 7 6 2 – 22

Crestview: Kaylee Wolford 2-0-4; Bailey Gregory 6-0-18; Lauryn Black 1-0-2; Lexi Gregory 7-0-16; Haley Speith 3-0-7; Codi Miller 1-0-2; Olivia Cunningham 3-2-11

Continental: Addyson Armey 1-1-4; Kerri Prowant 2-2-7; Alex Hoeffel 2-0-4; Madi Sharp 3-0-7