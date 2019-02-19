VW woman injured in Interstate 75 crash

MT. CORY — A Van Wert woman sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash near Mt. Cory in Hancock County on Thursday.

Troopers from the Findlay Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received the report of an injury crash on Interstate 75 in Union Township, Hancock County, at 8:25 p.m. Thursday.

According to troopers, a 2005 Ford 500 driven by Juli Allenbaugh, 28, of Van Wert, was traveling north on Interstate 75 when Allenbaugh lost control of her vehicle, crossed the median, overturned, and skidded into the southbound lanes of I-75. There, a 2018 International semi truck driven by John Martin II, 59, of Battle Creek, Michigan, who was traveling south on I-75, struck Allenbaugh’s vehicle.

The crash resulted in the closure of Interstate 75 southbound.

Allenbaugh was treated at the scene for minor injuries, while Martin was not injured. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Hanco EMS, Mt. Cory Fire Department, Ed’s Towing, R and A’s Towing, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The crash remains under investigation.