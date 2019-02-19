Trinity to host The Master’s Own at TFC

VW independent/submitted information

Local Gospel group Trinity would like to invite the community to join it at 6 p.m. this Sunday, February 24, at Trinity Friends Church in Van Wert for a night of great gospel music.

The Master’s Own

Trinity will be hosting The Master’s Own from Fairmount, Indiana. The Master’s Own was formed back in 1982, after originally starting out as The Master’s Four, and consisted of Allen Stout, Dan Stout, Craig Stone, Bernie Nelson, and Jeannine Black. The group took a break around 1991 as God led each member in a different direction. After a six-year hiatus, and plenty of prayer, The Master’s Own was reorganized with Bernie Nelson (original member) and two new members consisting of Bernie’s sister, Dottie Rhoades, and his brother-in-law, Chuck Rhoades.

Over the course of The Master’s Own history, many miles have been traveled in the group’s ministry. Group members have sung in Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and also in Canada. The group looks forward to traveling to many more states and foreign countries in the future.

Both Trinity and The Master’s Own are part of the Willowood label and are produced by John Darin Rowsey.