Random Thoughts: dunks, OHSAA, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Random Thoughts are centered around Kalen Etzler’s three consecutive dunks, OHSAA, baseball season, LeBron James and girls tournament basketball.

Rim rockers

Crestview’s Kalen Etzler threw down three slam dunks in the span of 40 seconds against New Knoxville on Saturday.

I’ve been covering high school sports for a long time and I haven’t seen anything remotely close to that.

Playoff attendance down

Ohio High School Athletic Association officials reported late last week that total attendance for all five rounds of the 2018 football playoffs was 379,587. That’s the lowest lowest number since the tournament expanded in 1999.

You can bet OHSAA will be searching for ways to boost attendance. They can start by lowering ticket prices by at least $1 each. It’s become pretty pricey for high school games, especially at the state level.

More OHSAA

The 2019 football championships will be played in Canton again, which is interesting. It seemed like the plan was to move them back to Ohio Stadium, at least on an alternating basis.

This year’s baseball state tournament is moving to Canal Park, home of the Akron RubberDucks. It’s because Huntington Park, home of the Columbus Clippers is booked the week of the state tournament. I won’t be shocked at all if the agreement in Akron is extended by at least a year.

Speaking of baseball

It’s hard to believe the 2019 high school baseball season will get underway in about six weeks.

There should be some excellent baseball in Van Wert County this season. Crestview, Lincolnview and Van Wert all return outstanding talent and all have more than solid coaching.

It should be a very fun spring.

Baseball season II

I’ll wait until closer to Major League Baseball season, but two movies I watch before things get underway each year: Major League and Eight Men Out.

They’re completely contrasting movies, but I enjoy both. Being a lifelong Tribe fan, it felt like I actually lived through Major League some seasons, and I think Eight Men Out is well done and for the most part, historically accurate.

Buckeye basketball

I’ve heard some grumbling about Ohio State basketball and head coach Chris Holtmann.

The Buckeyes and Holtmann are 16-9 (6-8 Big 10) and are almost certainly NIT bound.

Keep in mind, this was most likely always going to be a situation where things got worse before they got better. Yes, the Buckeyes were 25-9 last season, but OSU simply doesn’t have the offensive firepower needed right now to compete with many of the better teams.

Hopefully that changes starting with the 2019-2020 season.

LeBron James

Why has LeBron James never participated in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest, especially in his early years?

It may not be one of life’s greatest mysteries, but I for one think it’s odd.

Good luck

Best of luck to the Crestview, Lincolnview and Van Wert girls’ basketball teams as they begin tournament play.

As always, if you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.