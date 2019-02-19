David Allen Scott

David Allen Scott, 66, died at 3:59 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born February 10, 1952, in Van Wert, the son of Robert Scott, who preceded him in death, and Emma Lee (Martin) Scott, who survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include his sister, Ruth Ann Scott of Van Wert; three brothers, Michael Scott of Van Wert, Jay B. Scott of Seattle, Washington, and John Scott of Cypress, California; two nephews, Jordon and Jared of Cypress; and a niece, Kayla (John) Harvey of Edgerton.

David was a 1970 graduate of Van Wert High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany. After his discharge from the Army, he became an independent over-the-road semi-truck driver, followed by several years serving as an instructor teaching new semi drivers how to properly drive a truck. This was followed by a stint as the manager of a truck driving school in Detroit, Michigan, from which he retired in 2014.

David loved sports and was an avid golfer and fisherman.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 26, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Lance Hostetler officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert, where military honors will be rendered by combined units of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803 and American Legion Post 178, both of Van Wert.