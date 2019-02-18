Smoke alarm donation

Buckeye Insurance Professionals, a chapter of the International Association of Insurance Professionals (IAIP), presented a $500 check to the “No Child Sleeps Unprotected” county smoke detector program. Started in 2015 by Van Wert County fire chiefs, the program provides a smoke detector with a 10-year battery to all incoming kindergarteners and K-9 students who have moved into the county in the past year. The annual cost of the program is approximately $5,000. Those interested in donating to the Smoke Detector Fund can contact the Van Wert Fire Department or the Van Wert County Foundation. Presenting the donation to Van Wert Fire Chief Jon Jones are Buckeye Insurance Community Service Committee co-chairs Jonathan Haggis and Shonda Vorst and Buckeye Insurance President Rebecca White. photo provided