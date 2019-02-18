Mary M. Myers

Mary M. Myers, 99, of Middle Point, passed away Tuesday, January 29, 2019, at Van Wert Health.

She was born July 15, 1919, the daughter of John and Frances (Sendelbach) Volk, who preceded her in death. On June 27, 1937, she was united in marriage to Harold S. Myers, who also preceded her in death.

Survivors include a son, Gary (Judy) Myers of Middle Point; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and four stepgreat-great-grandchildren.

A daughter, Deanna Myers; one sister, Bernie Pohlman; two brothers, Lawrence and Howard Volk; and her life-long friend and companion, John Yakos, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, February 23, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery in Delphos.

Visitation is from noon-3 p.m. that same day.

Preferred memorials: Vancrest of Van Wert Activity Fund or American Legion Post 178 in Van Wert.

