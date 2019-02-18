Lima man involved in crash on Saturday

VW independent/submitted information

LIMA — A Lima man injured in what the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lima Post said was likely caused by a combination of alcohol use and distracted driving remained in his vehicle for more than seven hours following an area traffic accident.

The Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the single-vehicle crash, which occurred Saturday morning on Jervis Road at the intersection of Lincoln Highway.

Troopers, who responded to a report of an injury crash at approximately 8:49 a.m. Saturday, said a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck operated by Michael Schimmoeller, 48, was traveling south on Jervis Road and failed to stop at the stop sign at Lincoln Highway. The vehicle traveled through a private driveway and struck a ditch. The crash occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

American Township Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported Schimmoeller to Mercy Health Hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Schimmoeller was not wearing a seat belt and is suspected of using a cell phone at the time of the crash. Alcohol is also suspected to be a factor.

The Lima Post was assisted on scene by the American Township Fire and EMS and Able’s Towing.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to never drive impaired or distracted, and wear a properly adjusted seatbelt.