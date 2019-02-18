Lifetree Cafe topic: Life on other planets?

VW independent/submitted information

Whether intelligent life exists in other places in the universe, and what the search for that life is revealing will be discussed at Lifetree Café this Wednesday, February 20, from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

The program, titled “We’re Not Alone? The Search for Intelligent Life on Other Planets,” features a filmed interview with Dr. Seth Shostak, senior astronomer at the SETI Institute and author of Confessions of an Alien Hunter: A Scientist’s Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence.

“One-third of the population believes some of the thousands of UFOs people report seeing each year are alien craft,” says Shostak, who is optimistic that his search for alien intelligence will one day pay off.

Participants in the Lifetree program will have an opportunity to share their thoughts and experiences related to the topic.

Admission to the60-minute event is free. Lifetree Café is located at the Bachwell Center, 116 N. Washington Street, Van Wert. Enter on Court Street and park behind the Courthouse.

Topic for February 27 – “Why God? When personal tragedy doesn’t make sense.”