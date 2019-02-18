HS hoops, wrestling, bowling recap

Van Wert independent sports

It was a busy weekend for local high school sports teams with regular season basketball, conference and league wrestling tournaments and sectional bowling.

Boys basketball

Arlington 41 Lincolnview 37

At Arlington, Lincolnview kept it close throughout but fell 41-37 in a defensive struggle on Saturday. The loss dropped the Lancers to 10-10 on the season.

The Red Devils led 12-9 after the first quarter,, 19-18 at halftime, and 31-29 after three quarters.

Arlington was 14 of 33 from the floor and 10 of 15 from the foul line with 19 rebounds and 10 turnovers. Lincolnview was 14 of 34 from the floor, 6 of 7 from the free throw line and finished with 19 rebounds and 11 turnovers.

Zane Miller led the Lancers with 15 points and eight rebounds and Ethan Kemler finished with 10 points. Ivan Berry and Ryan Metzger each scored 13 for Arlington (16-4).

Lincolnview will finish the regular season Friday night at Perry.

Wrestling

WBL tournament

Van Wert’s Gabe Steyer and Isaiah Bretz each won individual titles at the Western Buckeye League tournament at Wapakoneta High School on Saturday.

Steyer (138) defeated Bailey Gibson of Elida 10-3 in the championship round while Bretz (145) earned a 7-1 decision over Wapakoneta’s Bailey Gibson.

Lloyd Eutsler finished third in the 195 pound weight class by pinning Carter Sharp of St. Marys Memorial in 1:31, and Killian Sudduth and Malachi Battle each finished fourth. Sudduth (112) was pinned by Wapakoneta’s Bryce Knapke in 3:59 and Battle (160) lost by major decision, 11-2, to Shawnee’s Clay Adlesh.

Wapakoneta won the team title with 168.5 points, while St. Marys Memorial finished second with 144 points. Van Wert finished sixth with 72.5 points.

NWC tournament

Host school Allen East scored a total of 296.5 points to give the Mustangs their third consecutive Northwest Conference Championship on Saturday. Bluffton finished second in the tournament with 270 points while Columbus Grove took third at 216 points. Lincolnview finished eighth with 18 points.

The Lancers had two wrestlers participate in the tournament. Brok Bill was 0-4 on the day in the 182 pound weight class, while Louis Ulery (195) went 1-3 with a 7-4 victory over Spencerville’s Rueben Noriega.

Bluffton senior Deandre Nassar (195) was named Wrestler of The Year after becoming a four time champion in the event.

Junior High Lancers place fourth

Dylan Bowyer and Tyler Ulery each won individual championships and Lincolnview placed fourth at the Northwest Conference Junior High tournament.

Bowyer won the 150 pound weight class by pinning Braylon Kimmet of Allen East in 1:26, while Ulery defeated Spencerville’s Reyce Robey via major decision, 13-1.

Jaden Hubble (142) finished second after falling to Allen East’s Gage Wireman by technical fall, 193 and Asher Hubble (134) pinned Ethan Plummer of Spencerville in 40 seconds to finish third. Leah Wood (98), Ryan Renner (160) and Zack Font (245) each placed fourth, Braxton Coil (205) finished sixth, Evan Heffner (128) and Dylan Hensley seventh.

Bowyer and Ulery took part in the district meet on Sunday and a third place finish by Ulery secured a spot at State.

Bowling (girls)

Lady Cougars advance to Division II district

After narrowly missing out the previous two seasons, Van Wert qualified for the Division II districts by placing third at the sectionals at Wapakoneta’s Astro Lanes on Saturday.

Seniors Rylee Phillips and Allison Hauter came up with shots that were needed at crucial times and the Lady Cougars had three individual bowlers that finished in the top 14: Lorrie Decker (7th), Katie Hauter (10th) and Allison Hauter (14th).

Members of the varsity team also include Makenzie Bowers, Kayla Papke, Tiara Rhodes and Hanna Say.

“It’s been nine years since the Cougar girls have qualified for district play,” head coach Kevin Decker said. “The team is ready for the next challenge and will be practicing this week with a new purpose in front of them.”

District competition will begin at 5 p.m. Friday at Interstate Lanes in Rossford.

Bowling (boys)

Korte to district

Lincolnview’s Brad Korte became the first male Lancer to qualify for the district tournament. The junior finished third by bowling a 631 series (236, 162, 262) at the Division II River City Bowl-A-Way in Napoleon on Saturday.

As an individual qualifier, Korte will bowl again at 5 p.m. Thursday at Interstate Lanes in Rossford.

Van Wert sends two to district

The Cougars missed qualifying for district competition by just one pin to Fort Recovery, but Troy Weaks and Nathan Bidlack will represent Van Wert High School as individuals at the Division II districts.

Bidlack qualified with a 586 series (170, 202, 214) and Weaks advanced with a 502 series (190, 141, 172). Both will return to action at 5 p.m. Thursday at Interstate Lanes in Rossford.