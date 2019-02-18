Dr. Charles D. Weaver

Dr. Charles D. Weaver, 86, of Decatur, Indiana, and formerly of Paulding and Pinehurst, North Carolina, died at 6 a.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born August 31, 1932, in Mendon, the son of the Rev. Peter B. and Elsie M. (Gerhart) Weaver, who both preceded him in death. On March 27, 1955, he married the former Martha E. Baxter, who survives.

Other survivors include three daughters, Loralee (Steven) Lichtensteiger of Convoy, Julia (Kerry) Callow of Ohio City, and Kimberly (Jeffrey) Snyder of Vacaville, California; two brothers, Larry (Brenda) Weaver of Cincinnati and Paul (Diane) Weaver of Wapakoneta; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A grandson, Jacob Dean Lichtensteiger, and a sister, Mary Ann Spenny, also preceded him in death.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, February 24, at Pleasant View Church, 12008 Ohio 49, Ohio City, with Pastors Jeff Millay and Pat Harris officiating.

Preferred memorials: Christian Aid Mission or to the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center, c/o Community Health Professionals, 1159 Westwood Drive, Van Wert, OH 45891.