Crestview finishes No. 2 in final AP poll

Van Wert independent sports

Led by Crestview, five area teams are ranked in the season’s final Associated Press Ohio High School boys basketball poll.

In Division IV, the Knights (20-1) finished No. 2 behind poll champion Berlin Hiland. St. Henry (18-3) finished No. 3 and after losing in overtime to Wayne Trace, GMC co-champion Hicksville fell from No. 9 to No. 12.

Ottawa-Glandorf (18-3) finished in a tie for No. 8 with Anna in Division III and Lima Shawnee (19-2) finished No. 15 in Division II. Lima Sr. (17-4) was ranked No. 11 in Division I in last week’s poll but isn’t mentioned in the final poll.

The full poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-lost record, and total points is listed below.

DIVISION I

1, Cin. Moeller (17) 20-0 185

2, Pickerington Cent. (1) 21-1 131

3, Sylvania Northview 21-0 121

4, Lorain 19-1 96

5, Hilliard Bradley 20-1 94

6, Dublin Coffman 20-1 75

T7, Akron SVSM 16-3 71

T7, Vandalia Butler 20-2 71

9, Logan 16-3 30

10, Centerville 17-5 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Sidney 24. Pickerington N. 20. Toledo Whitmer 18. Brush 15.

DIVISION II

1, Trotwood-Madison (9) 20-2 169

2, Cols. South (8) 20-1 156

3, Cin. Wyoming (1) 21-1 140

4, Poland Seminary (1) 18-2 98

T5, Wauseon 17-3 71

T5 Cin. Taft 17-4 71

7, Day. Chaminade Julienne 18-4 61

8, Cin. Hughes 16-5 40

9, London 20-2 26

10, New Philadelphia 19-1 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Chillicothe Zane Trace 22. Cin. Aiken 21. VASJ 20. Norwalk 17. Thornville Sheridan 17. Cols. Beechcroft 16. Granville 14. Lima Shawnee 13. Richfield Revere 13.

DIVISION III

1, Archbold (14) 21-0164

2, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (2) 20-2137

3, Wheelersburg (1) 22-0135

4, Genoa Area 19-0 93

5, Cin. Purcell Marian (1) 19-3 85

6, Edgewood (1) 20-1 73

7, Beaver Eastern 21-1 70

T8, Anna 19-2 54

T8, Ottawa-Glandorf 18-3 54

10, Brookville 19-3 36

Others receiving 12 or more points: Oregon Stritch 22. Milford Center Fairbanks 19. Worthington Christian 17. Seaman N. Adams 14. Lutheran East 12. New Paris National Trail 12.

DIVISION IV

1, Berlin Hiland (17) 21-1 178

2, Convoy Crestview (1) 20-1 153

3, St. Henry (1) 18-3 120

4, Toronto 18-2 92

5, Sycamore Mohawk 19-1 91

6, Bristol 17-3 72

7, Spring. Cath. Cent. 18-3 70

8, Zanesville Rosecrans 18-3 62

9, Glouster Trimble 16-3 54

10, Xenia Legacy Christian 19-3 36

Others receiving 12 or more points: Richmond Heights 20. Hicksville 16.