Brandy S. (Hartman) Burton

Brandy S. (Hartman) Burton, 41, of Van Wert, passed away the evening of Saturday, February 16, 2019, at the Van Wert Health Emergency Room.

She was born March 19, 1977, in Van Wert, the daughter of Randy Hartman and Pamela Sue (Custer) Waltmire, who both survive in Van Wert.

A 1996 graduate of Van Wert High School, Brandy enjoyed playing Bingo and going camping. She also loved thoroughbred horse racing.

Most recently, Brandy worked as a Pink Zebra consultant. She was a wonderful mother, daughter, and granddaughter who adored her son, Hunter, and dog, Harley.

She is survived by her loving son, Hunter Burton of Van Wert; her grandmother, Joan Custer of Van Wert; three stepbrothers, Mark Pate of Grover Hill, Randy (Sherry) Waltmire of Coldwater, and Troy Waldron of Van Wert; a stepsister, Judy Waldron of Van Wert; three uncles, Charles Custer; Gordy (Mlynda) Custer, and Kip Hartman, all of Van Wert; two aunts, Vicki (Scott) Vonderembse of Fort Jennings and Kathy (Gene) Eash of Wisconsin; as well as many cousins.

An infant son, Fisher Burton; her stepfather, Robert Waltmire; her maternal grandfather, Allen “Whitey” Custer; and paternal grandparents, Charles and Alberta Hartman, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 20, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert. Burial will follow in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 19, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert County Humane Society.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.