Antonio Benavidez

Antonio “Tony” Benavidez, 79, of Union City, and formerly of Van Wert, passed away at 2:51 a.m. Sunday, February, 17, 2019, at Lutheran Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born January 15, 1940, in Nixon, Texas, the son of Ramon and Herlinda (Trigo) Benavidez, who both preceded him in death. After graduating high school, Tony served in the United States Air Force, during which time he married the love of his life, the former Oralia Garza, on June 29, 1963.

Together, they came to Van Wert in 1965 where Tony began working at Kennedy Manufacturing Company. From there, he moved on to work for B. F. Goodrich in Woodburn, Indiana. He also owned and operated the Union City Country Club for 40 years, spending much of his time there.

In his younger days, Tony was athletic and played football, basketball, and several other sports. As he grew older, he turned to bowling, playing cards, and golf.

Tony was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Union City, and American Legion Post 178, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803, Elks Lodge 1197, Moose Lodge 1320 and the Knights of Columbus council, all in Van Wert.

Survivors include his sons, Joseph Benavidez of Lima, Carlos Benavidez of Union City, and Ramon Randall Benavidez of Greenville; two brothers, Ramon (Elsa) Benavidez of Van Wert and Tim (Amy) Trigo of Monroe, Indiana; three sisters, Lupe (Armando) Aguire, Rosa (Jerry) Miricle, and Catherine (Larry) Green, all of Van Wert; three grandchildren, Nicholas, Xavier “Seve”, and Tiffany; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

His wife, Ora; two children, Laura and Ramon; and a sister, Alcaria Gutierrez, also preceded him in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 23, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert, with Father Stan Szybka and Deacon Elias Pina co-celebrants. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert, with graveside military honors rendered by combined units of Legion Post 178 and VFW Post 5803.

Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, February 22, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home in Van Wert, with a “Time of Remembrance” at 7 p.m. led by the Rev. David Ray.

