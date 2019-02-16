VWHS Theatre lists cast, play dates for school musical

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert High School Theatre is preparing for its upcoming production of Seussical, the Musical. Production dates are Thursday through Saturday, April 11-13, starting at 7 p.m. each night, on the Niswonger Performing Arts Center stage.

The production includes music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and book by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. Co-conceived by Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, and Eric Idle.

The musical is based on the works of Dr. Seuss, and the audience will enjoy traveling through the Jungle of Nool, Whoville, and Circus McGurkus with Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat, and many of their friends from 18 Dr. Seuss books. Bring the whole family to join in on their adventures.

The cast for the production include the following students: Dru Johnson, Dane Chiles, Cooper Adams, Michaella Johnson, Aeris Blakeley, Storm Matthews, Jenna Covey, Hannah Kraner, Gracie Gunter, Janie Trejo.

Also, Alli Morrow, Josh Reichert, Max Laney, Tayzia Havill, Nicole Palazzolo, Alayna Cripe, Nathan Evans, Cassie Welker, Lainey Werts, Noelle Heffner.

Also, Sophie Rutkowski, Elizabeth Rutkowski, Grace Doctor, ReAnna Chancy, Avery Cowan, Adrianna Grothause, Gracie Price, Anna Cassidy, Alli Schaufelberger, Shayenne Bojanowski.

Also, McKenna Gilbert, Cody Gamble, Arianna Adkins, Becky Rigdon, Rachel Spath, Jaryn Pierce, Devoney Sidle, and Kayla Krites.

There are also 17 Van Wert Middle School students who are participating in the Seussicalensemble cast. The stage crew for the production consists of stage manager Erienne Cassidy, assistant stage manager Clayton Doctor, Kenny Salcido, Evan Sroufe, Reagan Priest, McKenzey Sanderson, Aubree Bear, Jadyn Bullinger, Lilya Mukhamejanova, Isabella Smith, Jackie Sroufe, Sierra Shaffer, Zach Lape, Allison Hauter, and Brendan Browning.

Parents of students in the cast and crew, along with VWHS Theatre patrons, can purchase tickets starting March 1. Reserved seats in the Orchestra Center section will be available for $10 each. General admission tickets are $8 each. The general public may purchase tickets starting March 8.

Tickets may be purchased by stopping by or calling the NPAC box office at 419.238.NPAC and at the door each performance night as well.

Seussical, the Musical is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com .

Production sponsors include Eastside Auto Repair and Sales and Van Wert Manor.