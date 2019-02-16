Sen. Brown introduces ‘Medicare at 50’ Act

VW independent/submitted information

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) has joined Senators Debbie Stabenow (D-Michigan) and Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) in introducing the Medicare at 50 Act. This legislation would give people between the ages of 50 and 64 years old the option of buying into Medicare.

Sherrod Brown

Millions of Americans who are approaching retirement or are being forced to retire early due to layoffs or mandatory retirement face increasing health care needs and rising costs.

“I support Universal coverage and I believe one of the best ways to get there is by opening Medicare up for people in their 50s to voluntarily buy in,” said Senator Brown, who refused to accept congressional health care and paid his own until the Affordable Care Act was passed and he joined the exchange. “This will help millions of people, strengthen the Affordable Care Act, and get us closer to our goal of making sure everyone has healthcare coverage.”

Allowing more Americans to buy into Medicare has the potential to lower their costs, reinforce the existing Medicare program, and strengthen the existing health insurance marketplace. Recent polling from the Kaiser Family Foundation indicates that 77 percent of the public supports giving people between the ages of 50 and 64 the option to buy Medicare.

Today, 27 percent of adults approaching retirement are not confident that they can afford health insurance over the next year, and more than a quarter have issues navigating health insurance options, coverage decisions, and out-of-pocket costs. Many did not get the care they needed because of how much it would cost or kept a job or delayed retirement to keep their employer-sponsored health insurance.

U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut), Cory Booker (D-New Jersey), Ben Cardin (D-Maryland), Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois), Dick Durbin (D-Illinois), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-New York), Kamala Harris (D-California), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota), Patrick Leahy (D-Vermont), Ed Markey (D-Massachusetts), Jeff Merkley (D-Oregon), Gary Peters (D-Michigan), Jack Reed (D-Rhode Island), Jeanne Shaheen (D-New Hampshire), Tina Smith (D-Minnesota), and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-Rhode Island) also co-sponsored the Medicare at 50 Act.

Representatives Brian Higgins (D-New York), John Larson (D-Connecticut), Joe Courtney (D-Connecticut), and Peter Welch (D-Vermont) introduced companion legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives.