Local preschool sets Art Show/Fundraiser

VW independent/submitted information

The public is invited to the First United Methodist Preschool Art Show and Fundraiser from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, February 21, in Krout Memorial, 113 W. Central Ave. in Van Wert.

Join the preschool’s little artists as they display their masterpieces. Works of art will be available for purchase by parents and family members through donations to the preschool.

The silent auction is open to all guests and will contain works by talented local artists and themed gift baskets filled with lots of goodies.

For more information, contact Administrator April Ellerbrock at 419.238.0631, extension 308.