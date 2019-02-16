Crestview rolls past Bearcats 60-36

Van Wert independent sports

SPENCERVILLE — Kalen Etzler scored 21 points and Drew Kline added 12 as Crestview cruised to a 60-36 win at Spencerville on Friday.

The win, along with Columbus Grove’s 60-43 win over Ada sets up a championship showdown with the Bulldogs next Friday at Ray Etzler Gymnasium. A Crestview victory would result in a co-championship between the two schools.

The Knights (19-1, 6-1 NWC) jumped out to a 16-8 first quarter lead, then extended the advantage to 26-14 at halftime. Crestview outscored the Bearcats 21-11 in the third quarter and led 47-25 entering the final period.

Crestview was 21 of 52 (40 percent) from the floor and 14 of 17 from the foul line. The Knights had 32 rebounds and 11 turnovers. Spencerville (3-16, 0-7 NWC) was limited to 15 of 45 (33 percent) shooting, 2 of 8 from the free throw line and had 18 turnovers.

Carson Kreischer finished with nine for Crestview and Javin Etzler had six points and nine rebounds. Eli Harter led Spencerville with 10 points and Jackson Goecke finished with 10 rebounds.

The Knights will host New Knoxville tonight. The game will air live on WKSD 99.7FM.