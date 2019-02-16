Carl Link honored by Ohio Pork Council

VW independent/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Carl Link, live production manager at Cooper Farms, was the recipient of a prestigious honor at The Ohio Pork Council’s annual awards luncheon on February 13.

Carl Link (right) is presented a plaque by Dave Shoup of the Ohio Pork Council. photo provided

The OPC Service Award recognizes an individual who demonstrates outstanding commitment and contribution to the pork industry. Link has served the Ohio pork industry at the local, state, and national levels, including service on the 15-member National Pork Board.

Ohio Pork Council Executive Vice President Bryan Humphreys said he believes Link personifies this award, while being the recipient was a long time coming.

“The OPC Service Award is presented to someone who has spent a lifetime giving back to the pork industry, and Carl Link is overdue for years of dedication,” he said, “not only promoting pork, but serving the industry as a whole through producers and growers.”

Link has been with Cooper Farms for an astounding 50 years, beginning his career at St. Clair Mills before it became Cooper Farms in 1976.

Link is currently transitioning into a part-time role as he moves closer to a much-deserved retirement.