Farm Focus offers ag-related scholarships

VW independent/submitted information

Farm Focus Inc. was founded in 1974 in order to promote agriculture in Van Wert County and the surrounding area, and it is its continued mission to assist county students through a scholarship program that will enable them to pursue a degree in an agricultural-related field.

Farm Focus Inc. is offering three $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors interested in majoring in an agricultural related program at a university, college, or technical school.

In addition to seniors, full-time students already enrolled in an undergraduate program in agriculture are also eligible to apply. This also means that a successful applicant last year can reapply again this year.

The applicant must be a Van Wert County resident. Minimum grade point average is 2.5 on a 4.0 scale. Scholarship funds will be submitted directly to the educational institution by Farm Focus Inc. upon receipt of proof of enrollment or a copy of a tuition invoice.

Scholarship applications have been sent to all nine area high schools where county students may be enrolled. Those interested should contact their high school guidance counselor, or FFA instructors for a scholarship application.

The application is also available at the Ohio State University-Van Wert County Extension office, 1055 S. Washington St in Van Wert, or by email to Deb Knapke at Knapke.45@osu.edu.

The scholarship application is in PDF file form and can be emailed or put on a jump drive.

For more information, call 419.238.1214. All completed applications must be postmarked or delivered in person no later than March 15 to the OSU-Van Wert County Extension Office.