United Way update

Braun Industries recently held its 2018-2019 campaign for the United Way of Van Wert County. The company and employees made donations in support of the local agencies that are funded by United Way. Employees worked together and gave generously and increased their donations from last year. Braun, also participates in the Day of Caring. The employees donated food and personal care items to be used by the local food pantries to help local communities. Shown are employees of the company with the United Way banner. United Way photo