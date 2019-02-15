Heffner wins weekly award

Van Wert High School senior swimmer Noelle Heffner is this week’s Van Wert independent/Northwest Ohio Student Athlete of the Week. Heffner, who was nominated by interim athletic director Ben Collins, consistently participated in the 200 medley and the 200 freestyle relay, along with the 200 and 50 freestyle several times. “Noelle is a kid that every coach wants to have on their team,” head swimming coach Megan Hurless said. “She is a hard worker, she’s kind, she’s a team player and a great leader. She will be greatly missed next year.” Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent