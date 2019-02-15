Girls hoops roundup: regular season finale

Van Wert independent sports

Crestview 54 Spencerville 43

Bailey Gregory scored 19 points and Crestview played the role of spoiler at Ray Etzler Gymnasium on Thursday by preventing Spencerville from winning a share of the Northwest Conference championship with a 54-43 victory.

Gregory hit three treys during the game and enjoyed a sparkling 8 for 8 fourth quarter showing from the free throw line. Lexi Gregory and Olivia Cunningham each scored 11 and Haley Speith chipped in with nine, as Crestview finished the regular season 14-6 (6-2 NWC), in a third place tie with Spencerville (16-5, 6-2), trailing only co-champions Bluffton and Columbus Grove.

The Lady Knights, who out-rebounded Spencerville 28-12 in the game, trailed 12-11 after the opening period, then held the visitors to seven second quarter points and led 23-19 at halftime. Crestview outscored Spencerville 13-9 in the third quarter to extend the lead to 36-28 entering the final period.

Three Bearcats finished in double figures – Nelaya Burden (16) Alex Carter (12) and Emma Leis (11).

Crestview will open Division IV sectional competition at 8 p.m. Tuesday vs. Continental at Paulding High School. If the Lady Knights win, they’ll play Wayne Trace for the sectional championship on Saturday.

Paulding 38 Lincolnview 37 (2OT)

At Paulding, the Lady Lancers suffered a heartbreaking 38-37 double overtime loss to the Lady Panthers on Thursday.

Lincolnview finished the regular season 7-15 (1-7 NWC) while Paulding finished 9-11 (3-5 NWC).

The Lady Lancers led 10-3 after the first quarter but trailed 15-13 at halftime. The deficit grew to 23-16 after three quarters, but Lincolnview outscored Paulding 14-7 in the fourth period to tie the game 30-30 and force overtime. Each team scored four points in the first extra session, forcing a second overtime period.

Lincolnview finished the game 10 of 43 (23 percent) from the floor while Paulding was 15 of 54 (27 percent) and the Lady Panthers held a 38-32 advantage on the boards.

Adia Welch led all scorers with 13 points, while Lakin Brant chipped in with eight points and a team high seven rebounds. Audrey Geisige led Paulding with nine points and Bri Townley finished with a game high 11 rebounds.

Paulding will play Hicksville at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday in the Division III sectional semfinals at Lincolnview, and the Lady Lancers will open Division IV tournament play against Ayersville at Defiance High School at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Celina 37 Van Wert 29

Celina raced out to a 14-4 first quarter lead and went on to defeat Van Wert 37-29 in the regular season finale for both teams on Thursday.

No other information was available.

Van Wert (5-16, 2-7 WBL) will play Elida in the Division II sectional semifinals at Miller City at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The winner will return to play No. 1 seed Napoleon in the sectional championship game on Saturday.