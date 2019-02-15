Friday night basketball scoreboard
Van Wert independent sports
Here are final scores from Friday night’s area high school basketball games. The night featured three overtime games, including one that resulted in a co-championship in the Green Meadows Conference. Wayne Trace and Hicksville will share the 2018-2019 title.
WBL
Van Wert 64 Celina 45
Ottawa-Glandorf 65 Wapakoneta 62
Elida 58 Kenton 52
Shawnee 102 Bath 35
Defiance 63 St. Marys Memorial 62 OT
NWC
Paulding 66 Lincolnview 52
Crestview 60 Spencerville 36
Bluffton 68 Delphos Jefferson 43
Columbus Grove 60 Ada 43
GMC
Wayne Trace 67 Hicksville 62 OT
Antwerp 41 Edgerton 27
Holgate 34 Ayersville 21
Fairview 57 Tinora 52
MAC
Parkway 66 New Knoxville 22
Delphos St. John’s 42 Versailles 33
Coldwater 52 Marion Local 42
St. Henry 54 Minster 52 OT
Fort Recovery 58 New Bremen 55
PCL
Kalida 62 Continental 28
TRAC
Lima Sr. 71 Findlay 51
POSTED: 02/15/19 at 9:55 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports