Friday night basketball scoreboard

Van Wert independent sports

Here are final scores from Friday night’s area high school basketball games. The night featured three overtime games, including one that resulted in a co-championship in the Green Meadows Conference. Wayne Trace and Hicksville will share the 2018-2019 title.

WBL

Van Wert 64 Celina 45

Ottawa-Glandorf 65 Wapakoneta 62

Elida 58 Kenton 52

Shawnee 102 Bath 35

Defiance 63 St. Marys Memorial 62 OT

NWC

Paulding 66 Lincolnview 52

Crestview 60 Spencerville 36

Bluffton 68 Delphos Jefferson 43

Columbus Grove 60 Ada 43

GMC

Wayne Trace 67 Hicksville 62 OT

Antwerp 41 Edgerton 27

Holgate 34 Ayersville 21

Fairview 57 Tinora 52

MAC

Parkway 66 New Knoxville 22

Delphos St. John’s 42 Versailles 33

Coldwater 52 Marion Local 42

St. Henry 54 Minster 52 OT

Fort Recovery 58 New Bremen 55

PCL

Kalida 62 Continental 28

TRAC

Lima Sr. 71 Findlay 51