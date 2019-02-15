Convoy plans Thirty One Bag Bingo event

VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — Tired of the cold, snowy, icy, foggy, rainy days? Join Convoy Community Days organizers for the Cabin Fever Thirty-One Bag Bingo event being held Saturday, March 9, in the Edgewood Park community building in Convoy. Doors open for the event at 9:30 a.m., with bingo starting at 10 that morning.

Participants can play 20 games for $20, for a chance to win a Thirty-One bag filled with goodies from local businesses. Bag sponsors are Dowler Heating & Air, Mercer Landmark of Convoy, the Sophisticut, Betty Miller, Kathy Miller, Lexie and Dani Miller, Hoover Garage, Convoy Tastee Freeze, Gibson Barnyard BBQ, Dealey Accounting Firm LLC, Shear Magic Barber Styling, Bright Eyes Catering, Jane German, Psi Iota Xi Beta Delta Chapter, Sister’s Embroidery & More, and Mercantile Goodz.

The 2019 “Pamper Yourself Gift” raffle will include gift items from many local businesses, whileraffle tickets for a Harold and Ann Miller Memory Bag Raffle at $1 apiece, or six for $5.

Cinnamon rolls and sandwiches will also be available during the event.