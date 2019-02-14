Snyder, Maples sign letters of intent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Two more Van Wert County student athletes signed letters of intent Wednesday to continue their academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level.

Crestview’s Micah Snyder will play football at the University of St. Francis, while Van Wert’s Hayden Maples will play baseball at Ancilla College.

Micah Snyder

A key contributor to Crestview’s football program on offense and defense, the 6-0, 225 senior is projected to play defensive end for the NAIA runner up USF Cougars.

Micah Snyder signs his letter of intent to play football for St. Francis. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

“My coaches really helped get me involved with them,” Snyder said. “Kory (Lichtensteiger) helped set up a visit and I went to the place and I loved it a lot.”

“It was a great opportunity to get to meet everybody and I was really excited when they offered me. I just loved the place and thought it was perfect for me so it was a pretty easy decision.”

“I’ve been part of a winning team for four years and that was really important to me, being part of the same tradition. It was always pretty cool winning games with Drew (Kline) at quarterback, it was fun to be a part of that so I want to be a part of that again.”

Snyder, the son of Carey and Julie Snyder and Allene Schwartz, was a mainstay along Crestview’s offensive line and recorded 21 tackles and a pair of sacks on defense during the 2018 season.

“Micah’s always earned his stripes,” Crestview head coach Jared Owens said. “He was a little bit of a late bloomer and he worked his tail off in the weight room, so from that perspective he’s developed a work ethic that will allow him to be successful because he knows what it takes.

Snyder is undecided on a major, but said he may wind up in business.

Hayden Maples

Van Wert senior Hayden Maples, the son of Ivan and Shelly Maples, is officially committed to the Ancilla College Chargers, a two year school near Donaldson, Indiana.

Hayden Maples signed a letter of intent to play baseball at Ancilla College. Van Wert High School photo

“What attracted me there was how personal the classes would be,” Maples explained. “For me, the idea of a professor knowing me and being able to work with me is huge, as I want to get the best education possible.”

“Baseball wise I like what coach (Chris) Woodruff is looking to do with the program and his vision for the future of Ancilla baseball. I want to help in building that.”

During his junior season, Maples hit a school record .495 with 34 hits, and finished with a team leading 21 RBI and 15 runs scored. On the mound, he pitched 27 innings and finished 3-2 with an ERA of 1.30, 16 walks and 22 strikeouts. Maples was named First Team All-WBL and First Team All Northwest District as a catcher.

“Position wise I’m looking to be a catcher or pitcher but I am willing to play wherever they may need me,” Maples said.

Van Wert baseball coach Charlie Witten believes the Chargers have landed a good one in Maples.

“Hayden has improved each year on the baseball field and has become one of the leaders of our baseball program,” Witten said. “He is very versatile as well, being able to catch one day and pitch the next and he definitely pushes himself to get the most out of his athletic ability as possible.”

Maples is the fifth member of the 2019 Van Wert High School baseball team to sign on to play college ball. Lawson Blackmore will play at Miami (OH), while Jaxson Amweg, Jalen McCracken and Nathan Temple will play for St. Francis.