Scott Lions planning Pancake-Sausage Day

VW independent/submitted information

SCOTT — The Scott Lions Club will be host an all-you-can-eat Pancake and Sausage Day on Saturday, March 2, from 6 a.m. until 1 p.m.

All proceeds from the event will go to local Lions Club projects. The breakfast will be held at the Lions Club building in Scott. Donations only for the breakfast.