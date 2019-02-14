James W. Smith

James W. Smith, 90, of Van Wert, died at 8:59 p.m. Wednesday February 13, 2019, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born July 1, 1928, in Huntington County, Indiana, the son of Charles and Ethel (Settlemyre) Smith, who both preceded him in death. On September 24, 1949, he married the former Geraldine Louise Drabenstot, who died January 5, 2017.

Survivors include three children, Charles J. (Brenda) Smith of Rockford, and Harold L. (Carol) Smith and Susan (Ray) Hill, both of Van Wert; 12 grandchildren; and a great-grandson.

Two sisters, Eileen Bunker and Lois Buzzard, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, February 18, at First Church of God in Van Wert, with Pastors Ray Hill, Ben Brigham, and Stan Harmon officiating. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery in Roanoke, Indiana.

Visitation is from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, February 17, and an hour prior to services Monday, all at the church.

Preferred memorials: First Church of God or the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

Cowan and Son Funeral Home in Van Wert is handling the arrangements.