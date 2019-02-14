Bowling: Bidlack, Decker 1st team All-WBL

Van Wert independent sports

OTTAWA — Van Wert bowled the in the Western Buckeye League tournament at Highland Lanes in Ottawa last Friday, with the Cougars finishing sixth in the tournament and the WBL and the Lady Cougars placing fifth in the tournament and sixth in the league.

Along the way, senior Nathan Bidlack and sophomore Lorrie Decker earned First Team All-WBL honors. Decker placed second at the tournament with a 601 series.

“Bidlack has bowled very well this year and is a great leader to his teammates,” Cougar head coach Seth Blackmore said. “He’s among five seniors that will be leaving the team this year.”

“Lorrie has been performing well all year and that she continues to work hard on her game,” Lady Cougar head coach Kevin Decker said.

The Lady Cougars will bowl in the Division II sectionals at 5 p.m. Friday at Astro Lanes In Wapakoneta and the Cougars will participate in the Division II sectionals at the same location at noon on Saturday.