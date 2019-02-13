Twig II members hold meeting in February

VW independent/submitted information

Twig II met February 11 at Van Wert Health and members were greeted by Hostess Robin Benner. After the Invocation given by Connie Hart, lunch was serviced by Van Wert Health.

The February guest speaker, Holly Conklin, founder and CEO of Angel Intervention Services, 123 S. Washington St. in Van Wert, was then introduced by Benner. Conklin is a certified intervention professional, certified drug and alcohol counselor, and certified dependency counseling assistant (Ohio).

Conklin said her brother says she is an “angel in training”, with her family calling her an “angel on Earth”.

She started her practice in her home, but heard of people of all ages dying from drugs, and, with the help of God, has expanded Angel Intervention Services to the current location.

Conklin said people start on drugs for many reasons and, unfortunately, usually become addicted. Drug addiction is an illness, but, with the help of family and friends, this condition can be treated.

Conklin closed her presentation by handing out a brochure that includes a list of services provided by Angel Intervention Services.

Chairman Kathy Keysor opened the meeting, with 23 members answering the roll call by mentioning “An Angel in Your Life”. Del Free introduced guest and future member Cheryl Dray and Jane Broman will have schedules to hand out at the March meeting for April15 through June 22. If anyone has any conflicts with dates, please contact Broman by February 22. Keysor asked those cancelling or adding a reservation after they have been called to let her know before 9:30 a.m. the day of the meeting.

The program for March is “New Drug Trends” — Van Wert Health. Hostess will be Sharon Witten, with the invocation given by Barbara Adams.

In attendance were: Barbara Adams, Robin Benner, Sharon Bolenbaugh, Jane Broman, Diana Crow, Del Free, Diane Haller, Connie Hart, Linda Heath, Ella Jackson, Judy Jackson, Kathy Keysor, Shirley Lichty, Judy Linton, Joy McCleery, Corrine Mowry, Joyce Oechsle, Sue Price, Beverlee Profit, Katy Sill, Shirley Soldner, Barbara Sunderland, and Sharon Witten.