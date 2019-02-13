Stanley R. Tracy

Stanley R. Tracy, 74, of Van Wert, passed away Saturday, December 29, 2018, at Van Wert Health ER.

He was born August 15, 1944, in Paulding, the son of Ralph and Erma (Lehman) Tracy, who both preceded him in death.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 23, at First United Brethren in Christ Church in Van Wert, with the Rev. Jody Harr officiating.

Visitation will be an hour prior to the service Saturday at the church.

Preferred memorials: To the family.

Arrangements were entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.