St. Mary’s sets free kindergarten screening

VW independent/submitted information

A free kindergarten developmental readiness screening for all children will be held at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic School gymnasium. Any child who will be 5 years of age by September 30 and lives in Van Wert County or the surrounding areas, is invited to attend. Screening appointments can be set up for Tuesday, March 5; Thursday, March 7; or Tuesday, March 12, between the hours of 4 and 6 p.m.

Call St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic School Office at 419.238.5186 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, to set up a screening appointment; time slots are limited.

This free assessment is sponsored by St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic School. Children will be assessed using the Developmental Indicators for the Assessment of Learning, Fourth Edition (DIAL-4). The DIAL-4 program assesses children in the areas of speech and language, gross and fine motor skills, cognition, hearing, vision, self-help, and social-emotional skills. The screening process usually takes approximately 45 minutes to an hour.

Each child is unique; however, this assessment provides parents with an opportunity to see how their child is progressing in relationship to children of the same age. The school administration feels it is important that it provide screening results to parents and guardians in a timely manner. Since the school administrator will be on site each day, St. Mary’s will be reviewing the results with parents/guardians the day of their child’s screening.

St. Mary’s staff members encourage the screening even if parents feel they may want to hold a child in preschool another year due their birth date or development.