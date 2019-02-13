Riedel announces committee assignments

VW independent/submitted information

COLUMBUS — State Representative Craig S. Riedel (R-Defiance) announced the following committee assignments for the 133rd General Assembly on Tuesday:

Higher Education (vice chairman)

Economic and Workforce Development

Commerce and Labor

Speaker of the House Larry Householder (R-Glenford) made the committee appointments this past Friday for the 133rdGeneral Assembly of the Ohio House of Representatives.

“I am happy and excited to be a part of these three very important committees,” Rep. Riedel said. “My 27 years of private business experience will be beneficial in these policy areas.

“In addition, it is a real honor to be selected as the vice chairman of the Higher Education Committee,” he added.

Representative Riedel is serving his second term in the Ohio House of Representatives. He represents Ohio’s 82nd House District, which includes Defiance, Paulding, and Van Wert counties, as well as a portion of Auglaize County.