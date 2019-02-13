Louise Wallick Dull

Louise Wallick Dull, 95, of Van Wert, died at 11:52 a.m. Monday February 11, 2019, Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

She was born January 17, 1924, in Kokomo, Indiana, the daughter of Ethel Franklin and Anna Mae (Rodgers) Doan, who both preceded her in death. She was married to Clarence Robert Wallick, who died May 251, 1965. On July 20, 1966, she married Robert Lloyd Dull, who also preceded her in death on February 13, 2001.

Survivors include three sons, Donald (Camille Knight) Wallick of Westerville, Michael (Beth) Wallick of Aikens, South Carolina, and James R. (Pam) Wallick of Ottoville; a stepson, Larry E. (Polly) Dull of Greenfield, Indiana; two stepdaughters, Betty J. Johnson and Donna M. Duncan, both of Van Wert; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; six stepgrandchildren; and 19 stepgreat-grandchildren.

Four brothers, Elmer Doan, David Wesley Doan, Charles Delano Doan, and Frankin Howard Doan; four sisters, Jessie Hickernell, Edna Muriel Hodge, Phyllis Rae Schreiber Balliet, and Margaret Simmons; and a stepgrandson, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 16, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor David Prior officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Friday, February 15, and an hour prior to services Saturday, all at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.