Ethel E. Rollins

Ethel E. Rollins, 73, died at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at her residence in rural Liberty Township.

She was born October 11, 1945, in Van Wert County, the daughter of Eugene Fields and Mary F. (Summers) Shindeldecker, who both preceded her in death. On April 2, 1966, she married John Kenneth Rollins, who survives at the residence.

Other survivors include two sons, Jon E. (Karen A.) Rollins of Willshire and Jason (Deb) Rollins of Rockford; a daughter, Jenny (Todd) Lauer of Prospect; seven grandchildren; a great-grandson; two sisters, Ilo Mercer of Convoy and Evelyn (William) Barnhart of Van Wert; and two stepsisters, Betty Jean Flory and Joanna (Tom) Carson.

Three brothers, Robert H. “Bob” Shindeldecker, Carol W. Shindeldecker, and Walter Shindeldecker; a sister, Janice Enyart; and three stepsisters, Peggy, Jean, and Jeanette, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 18, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Kevin Wilcox officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City.

Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, February 17, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Community Health Professionals Visiting Nurses or the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.