VW Cougars fall to powerful St. Henry

Van Wert independent sports

ST. HENRY — State ranked St. Henry (No. 3 in Division IV) was in control from start to finish during Saturday’s 51-26 non-conference basketball win over Van Wert.

The Redskins jumped out to a 12-0 first quarter lead and enjoyed a 15-2 advantage at the end of the period, then a 31-11 lead at halftime. Van Wert’s first basket of the game didn’t come until the 6:35 mark of the second quarter, when Blake Henry drilled a triple from the right corner.

St. Henry (16-3) led 39-20 entering the fourth quarter.

The Redskins held Van Wert to 8 of 36 shooting (22 percent) in the game and enjoyed a 42 to 16 rebounding advantage.

6-6 senior Caden Niekamp led St. Henry with 19 points and 14 rebounds, including 10 offensive boards. Jay Knapke chipped in with 14 points and nine rebounds.

Nate Place led Van Wert with 15 points.

Van Wert (10-9) will host Celina on Friday.