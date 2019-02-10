Surge leads Crestview past Wayne Trace

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

HAVILAND — State ranked Crestview needed a 15-4 fourth quarter scoring advantage to secure a 53-40 rivalry win at Wayne Trace on Saturday.

With the Knights (18-1, No. 2 in Division IV) leading 38-36 entering the final period, sophomore Kalen Etzler opened the scoring with a trey, then a bucket by Drew Kline increased the lead to 43-36. Josiah Linder’s basket drew the Raiders to within five, but back-to-back three pointers by Javin Etzler and Derick Dealey extended Crestview’s lead to 49-38.

Crestview’s Javin Etzler (5) tries to make a play against Wayne Trace’s Josiah Linder (20) and Jace Vining (34). Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

Kalen and Javin Etzler each hit a basket from there to round out the scoring for the Knights, while Reid Miller accounted for Wayne Trace’s remaining two points.

When the dust settled, Crestview was 17 of 44 (39 percent) from the floor, while Wayne Trace was 13 of 38 (34 percent). Each team made 11 free throws and the Knights held a 27-21 rebounding advantage, with Kalen Etzler pulling down nine.

“Sticks in a bundle are hard to break and I thought we were a pretty good bundle of guys tonight,” Crestview head coach Jeremy Best said. “We got frustrated and that happens – that’s called competition, that’s athletics, but I thought we had good resolve and got it done on the defensive end again.”

“It was a well played game by both teams, not always offensively, but from a defensive, competitive standpoint,” Best continued. “I’m just proud of our kids – they earned it.”

“I thought our kids played very hard tonight,” Wayne Trace head coach Jim Linder said. “We executed our game plan very well.”

The game was tight from the beginning. The Raiders (14-5) enjoyed an early 5-0 lead on a triple by Nate Gerber and a pair of foul shots by Linder, but Dealey put the Knights on the board with a three pointer of his own.

By the end of the opening period, the two teams were tied 13-13, then Crestview outscored the hosts 11-6 in the second quarter for a 24-19 halftime lead. Alex Reinhart accounted for four of Wayne Trace’s six points in the period while Javin Etzler scored six of his 14 points in the quarter, including four from the foul line.

Linder, who finished with 10 rebounds, scored 11 of his game high 17 points in the third quarter, including a pair of treys and three free throws, while Wade Sheets, Javin Etzler and Dealey each knocked down a trey in the period.

“Josiah had a great weekend not only scoring but had back to back double-double nights with tremendous rebounding for us,” Linder said.

Wayne Trace will host Fort Jennings on Tuesday and Crestview will travel to Spencerville on Friday.

Scoring summary

Wayne Trace 13 6 17 4 – 40

Crestview 13 17 14 15 – 53

Wayne Trace: Reid Miller 2-2-6; Josiah 4-7-17; 2-0-5; Trae Sinn 1-0-2; Jace Vinning 2-2-6; Alex Reinhart 2-0-4

Crestview: Kalen Etzler 3-2-9; Wade Sheets 2-3-8; Javin Etzler 4-4-14; Drew Kline 1-1-3; Brant Richardson 1-0-2; Carson Kreischer 1-0-2; Derick Dealey 3-0-9

JV: Wayne Trace 44-32