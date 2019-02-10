Saturday night basketball scoreboard
Van Wert independent sports
Here are final scores from Saturday night’s area boys basketball games. All games were non-conference matchups.
St. Henry 51 Van Wert 26
Crestview 53 Wayne Trace 40
Paulding 75 Liberty Center 55
Antwerp 90 Edon 37
Parkway 55 Temple Christian 42
Lexington 52 Ottawa-Glandorf 50
Russia 52 Delphos Jefferson 42
Findlay 68 Elida 46
Kalida 65 Ayersville 41
New Bremen 47 Fort Jennings 26
Marion Local 52 Spencerville 39
Hicksville 68 Pettisville 47
Shawnee 57 Fort Recovery 41
Troy 51 Celina 43
Minster 51 St. Marys Memorial 40
Coldwater 79 Tri-Village 49
Toledo Whitmer 49 Defiance 38
Bluffton 55 Riverdale 38
Continental 54 North Baltimore 49
Fairview 65 Hilltop 29
Leipsic 39 Edgerton 34
Patrick Henry 43 Holgate 35
Lima Sr. 82 Mansfield Sr. 67
