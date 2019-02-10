Monday Mailbag: February 11, 2019

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag features questions about Crestview and St. Henry, Van Wert, the NCAA vs. NAIA, Justin Fields and Major League Baseball’s proposed rules changes.

Q: You’ve seen Crestview and St. Henry – which basketball team is better? Name withheld upon request

A: That’s a tough one, because they’re two completely different types of teams but they’re both very good as evidenced by their rankings in the Division IV state poll (Crestview No. 2, St. Henry T-No. 3).

Led by Ball State football commit Caden Niekamp (6-6, 285), the Redskins are so physical, which is a big concern. St. Henry also has some nice overall size on the roster, with four other players listed at 6-3 or above.

I think Crestview is the more athletic team overall and is a squad that somehow seems to be underrated defensively. On the offensive side, the Knights can score points in a hurry when needed.

If the two run into each other along the tournament trail, expect a close, low scoring game.

Q: It was a pretty rough week for the Van Wert Cougars. Do you agree? Name withheld upon request

A: Take away a 21 point win over Bath and yes, it was a rough week.

Without leading scorer Nate Place on Monday, the Cougars just couldn’t seem to get on track against Bryan, then the team ran into a beast in St. Henry on Saturday.

Having said that, I still like Van Wert’s chances in each of the three remaining regular season games (Celina, Lima Central Catholic and Defiance).

Q: What’s the difference between NCAA and NAIA colleges? Is there a difference? Name withheld upon request

A: In many ways, not really. They’re just different regulating or governing bodies for collegiate athletics. In some ways, NAIA rules don’t seem to be as complex as the NCAA’s rules and guidelines, in terms of transfers, etc.

The NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) is a much larger organization with nearly 1,300 member schools ranging from big to small.

The NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) has about 250 member schools, mainly smaller colleges and universities, such as the University of St. Francis in Fort Wayne.

I would say the caliber of NAIA athletics is along the lines of the NCAA’s Division II schools.

Q: Are you surprised that Justin Fields was cleared so quickly to play for Ohio State and will he be handed the starting quarterback job? Name withheld upon request

A: Quite frankly, yes, I’m surprised the NCAA approved his waiver request in such a short amount of time. As far as being handed the job, let me put it this way – the coaches will say (for however long) that it’s an open competition, but they didn’t bring him in to ride the bench.

Q: What are your thoughts on some of the proposed Major League Baseballl rule changes? Name withheld upon request

A: I fully understand that baseball purists may not care for some or all of the proposed changes, but I like the idea of some of them, starting with the designated hitter rule.

I’ve always found it odd that the two leagues differ on the rule. It would be like telling the NFL’s AFC teams that they can kick extra points, but requiring NFC teams to go for two every time.

The proposal is to add a DH to the National League, making it universal. Both leagues should have the same rule, whether it’s to have a DH or not. In some ways there’s more strategy involved by having a pitcher bat, but then again, it’s not real fun watching a guy hit .079 during the season.

The other proposed changes deal with speeding up the game. One is a three batter minimum relief pitchers in a single inning and the other is a pitch clock, which isn’t a new idea.

I don’t know about you, but I’m not a fan of holding up a game for a guy to come in and fire two pitches then leave, and I’m not a big fan of pitchers taking forever on the mound or batters seemingly slowing the game by calling time to readjust everything after each pitch.

The idea is to speed up the game a bit and I personally don’t have a problem with that.

I’d like to know what other MLB fans think of the proposed changes.

If you have a question for the next Monday Mailbag, email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.