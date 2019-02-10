Boys hoops: tournament draw results

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Sectional semifinal pairings are set after Sunday’s tournament draw and as expected, Crestview is the No. 1 seed at the Elida district, while Van Wert and Lincolnview will have rematches in their respective opening round tournament games.

Crestview (18-1) opted for a bye and will play Temple Christian (7-12) or Fort Jennings (3-16) in the Division IV upper bracket sectional championship game at Van Wert High School at 6:15 p.m. on Friday, March 1.

Lincolnview (10-8) will play Parkway (9-9) in the Division IV sectional semfinals at Paulding High School at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, February 26. The two teams met January 26, with the Panthers posting an 80-63 win. The winner of the rematch will face Kalida (14-5) for the upper bracket sectional championship at 6:15 p.m. on Friday, March 1.

Van Wert (10-9) was named the No. 6 seed and will play Bath (1-18) in the Division II sectional semifinals at Findlay High School at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 26. The Cougars and Wildcats played Friday and Van Wert won 69-48. The winner of the rematch will play No. 2 seed Wauseon (16-3).

Division II

Tuesday, February 26, at Findlay HS: Van Wert vs. Bath, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, February 27, at Findlay HS: Defiance vs. Maumee, 6:15 p.m.

Wednesday, February 27, at Findlay HS: Wapakoneta vs. Kenton, 8 p.m.

Friday, March 1, at Findlay HS: Van Wert/Bath vs. Wauseon 6:15 p.m.

Friday, March 1, at Findlay HS: Defiance/Maumee vs. Wapak/Kenton, 8 p.m.

Sectional champions to Ohio Northern University district.

Division III

Tuesday, February 26, at Elida: Liberty Center vs. Liberty Benton, 6:15 p.m.

Tuesday, February 26, at Elida: Paulding vs. Coldwater, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, February 26, at Miller City: Jefferson vs. Spencerville, 6:15 p.m.

Tuesday, February 26 at Miller City: Fairview vs. Tinora, 8 p.m.

Friday, March 1, at Elida: Liberty Center/Liberty Benton vs. Archbold, 6:15 p.m.

Friday, March 1, at Elida: Paulding/Coldwater vs. Van Buren, 8 p.m.

Friday, March 1, at Miller City: Jefferson/Spencerville vs. Ottawa-Glandorf, 6:15 p.m.

Friday, March 1, at Miller City: Fairview/Tinora vs. Bluffton, 8 p.m.

Sectional champions to Lima Sr. district.

Division IV

Tuesday, February 26, at Van Wert: Temple Christian vs. Ft. Jennings, 6:15 p.m.

Tuesday, February 26, at Van Wert: Lima CC vs. Continental, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, February 26, at Paulding: Lincolnview vs. Parkway, 6:15 p.m.

Tuesday, February 26, at Paulding: Wayne Trace vs. Miller City, 8 p.m.

Friday, March 1, at Van Wert: Temple Christian/Ft. Jennings vs. Crestview, 6:15 p.m.

Friday, March 1, at Van Wert: Lima CC/Continental vs. Delphos St. John’s, 8 p.m.

Friday, March 1, at Paulding: Lincolnview/Parkway vs. Kalida, 6:15 p.m.

Friday, March 1, at Paulding: Wayne Trace/Miller City vs. Ottoville, 8 p.m.

Sectional champions to Elida district.