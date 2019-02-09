VW Cougars roll past Bath 69-48

Van Wert independent sports

Drew Bagley, LeTrey Williams and Owen Treece each finished in double figures to lead Van Wert past Bath 69-48 at the Cougar Den on Friday.

LeTrey Williams scored 13 points during Van Wert’s win over Bath. Bob Barnes/file photo

Bagley led the way with 17 points, Williams had 13 and Treece finished with 12, as the Cougars improved to 10-8 (4-3 WBL).

Van Wert wasted no time, jumping out to an 18-7 first quarter lead. Williams hit a triple, a bucket and a pair of foul shots, while Nate Place drilled a trey and two free throws. In his first game back from a concussion, Place finished with nine points.

The Cougars led 29-19 at halftime, then scored 20 points each in the third and fourth quarters, with Treece and Bagley each scoring seven in the third period. Bagley added eight more in the fourth quarter.

Van Wert excelled at the foul line, hitting 16 of 19, while Bath (1-18, 0-7 WBL) hit just 5 of 11.

Bath’s Ian Armentrout led all scorers with 18, while teammate Cyrus Burden chipped in with 15.

Van Wert will travel to state ranked St. Henry tonight and the game will air live on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.

Scoring summary

VWHS 18 11 20 20 – 69

Bath 7 12 14 15 – 48

Van Wert: Owen Treece 5-0-12; Nate Place 1-6-9; Tanner Barnhart 2-0-4; LeTrey Williams 3-6-13; Keaton Brown 0-2-2; Blake Henry 3-1-8; Colin Place 1-0-2; Jake Hilleary 1-0-2; Drew Bagley 7-1-17

Bath: Cyrus Burden 6-1-15; Carter Parlapiano 1-0-2; Devon Gregory 1-1-3; Derrick Grigsby 0-3-3; Jonah Nauben 1-0-2; Andrew Stahr 2-0-5; Ian Armentrout 7-0-18

JV: Van Wert 48-30