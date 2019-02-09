Lancers crank up ‘D’ to defeat Ada

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Lincolnview celebrated Winter Homecoming Night by snapping a three game losing streak with a 59-34 victory over Ada on Friday.

The win boosted the team’s overall record to 10-8 (5-2 NWC), while Ada fell to 3-15 (2-4 NWC).

After a 12-8 first quarter, the Lancers closed the second period with a 10-2 run. Alek Bowersock scored twice, Zane Miller and Jorge Salinas added buckets and Ethan Kemler had a tip-in at the buzzer for a 26-11 halftime advantage.

Alek Bowersock pumps in two of his 10 points against Ada. In addition, Bowersock was crowned Winter Homecoming King. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

“We didn’t come out and make shots early but our defense was pretty good,” Lincolnview head coach Brett Hammons said of the first half. “We did a great job in the first half holding them to 11 points and I’m very pleased with our effort.”

“We got some easy looks in the second quarter and they started to fall for us and I think that just gave us confidence the rest of the way,” Hammons added.

The Lancers also excelled in terms of rebounding, holding a 36-20 advantage, including 14 offensive rebounds.

“That was one of the reasons we had a 15 point lead at halftime was second chance opportunities,” Hammons explained. “We didn’t shoot it great but when you get second and third chance opportunities it kind of balances itself out.

“Even in the second half we did a great job of contesting their shots and it was one shot and done for them. We came down and were able to do what we needed to do.”

Kemler scored Lincolnview’s first two baskets of the third quarter and Logan Williams added one for a 30-13 lead, then Alek Bowersock and Salinas each scored to increase the advantage to 34-15 and when the quarter ended, the Lancers enjoyed a 43-19 advantage.

The Bulldogs were able to pull to within 20, 43-23, early in the fourth quarter but could draw no closer, as Miller answered with a triple and a basket and Lincolnview led by as many as 30 in the quarter.

Miller led the Lancers with 14 points and six rebounds and Kemler and Bowersock each scored 10. Jorge Salinas finished with six points, a team high four assists and two offensive rebounds.

“He’s been getting better for us,” Hammons said of Salinas. “He’s one of our best defenders and he’s usually guarding the opposing team’s best player. He scored a little more for us tonight, which we needed because teams were sitting off him and worrying about other guys.”

As a team, Lincolnview was 25 of 51 from the floor and was 5 of 7 from the foul line. Ada was 15 of 43 (35 percent) shooting and just 2 of 9 from the free throw line.

Brandon Hull led Ada with 14 points.

After Sunday’s Division IV tournament draw, the Lancers will host Antwerp on Monday.

“I think it’s going to be interesting,” Hammons said of the tournament draw. “Obviously Crestview’s going to be up there then you have a group of teams two through five where who knows how they’re going to get seeded and then there’s a group of six, seven and eight that are good as well.”

Scoring summary

L’view 12 14 17 16 – 59

Ada 8 3 8 15 – 34

Lincolnview: Clayton Leeth 1-0-2; Jorge Salinas 2-2-6; Logan Williams 2-2-6; Ethan Kemler 5-0-10; Collin Overholt 1-0-3; Kyle Wallis 1-0-3; Alek Bowersock 5-0-10; Jake Bowersock 2-0-4; Creed Jessee 0-1-1; Zane Miller 6-0-14

Ada: Zac Swaney 3-0-7; Cade Mullins 1-1-3; Brandon Hull 7-0-14; Bryce Paul 1-0-3; Phillip Coulson 3-1-7

JV: Lincolnview 54-33